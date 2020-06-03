All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1621 North Luther

1621 North Luther · No Longer Available
Location

1621 North Luther, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Den and Loft, 2.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Gated Montecito Community of Mountain Bridge! Located in NE Mesa Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including Usery Mountain Park, Salt River, Saguaro Lake and All with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Add the Community Amenities Mountain Bridge is Famous for such as Community Pool/Spa, Endless Walking Trails, Clubhouse and it does not get much better! Property Features Professionally Landscaped Front/Back Yards (Bi-Weekly Service Included) with Courtyard Entry, Fire Pit, Covered Patio, Balcony off Loft for starters. Interior Features Plantation Shutters Throughout, Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Half Bath and Den Complete the First Level. Upstairs you can enjoy the Massive Loft, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Two Bedroom in Addition to Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, Small Dog Ok. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 North Luther have any available units?
1621 North Luther doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 North Luther have?
Some of 1621 North Luther's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 North Luther currently offering any rent specials?
1621 North Luther isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 North Luther pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 North Luther is pet friendly.
Does 1621 North Luther offer parking?
No, 1621 North Luther does not offer parking.
Does 1621 North Luther have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1621 North Luther offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 North Luther have a pool?
Yes, 1621 North Luther has a pool.
Does 1621 North Luther have accessible units?
No, 1621 North Luther does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 North Luther have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 North Luther does not have units with dishwashers.
