1621 North Luther

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom plus Den and Loft, 2.5 Bathroom Rental Opportunity in the Gated Montecito Community of Mountain Bridge! Located in NE Mesa Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment Including Usery Mountain Park, Salt River, Saguaro Lake and All with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Add the Community Amenities Mountain Bridge is Famous for such as Community Pool/Spa, Endless Walking Trails, Clubhouse and it does not get much better! Property Features Professionally Landscaped Front/Back Yards (Bi-Weekly Service Included) with Courtyard Entry, Fire Pit, Covered Patio, Balcony off Loft for starters. Interior Features Plantation Shutters Throughout, Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Appliances and Granite Counters, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Half Bath and Den Complete the First Level. Upstairs you can enjoy the Massive Loft, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Full Hall Bath, Two Bedroom in Addition to Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on and on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats, Small Dog Ok. $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,995, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.