Mesa, AZ
1531 W 7th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1531 W 7th Street

1531 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1531 West 7th Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
North Garden Grove Home for Rent - This cute 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is in close proximity to ASU, and near Chicago Cubs new training facility. Granite countertops in Kitchen and both Bathrooms, Tile throughout with carpet in Bedrooms. Recently installed water treatment system, both soft water and filter system for drinking water. Monthly gardener service included. Home is vacant and ready for immediate move in.

Security Deposit $1245
Cleaning Fee: $250
Pet Fee: $250.00 OWNER APPROVAL ON ALL PETS (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)

Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4324838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1531 W 7th Street have any available units?
1531 W 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1531 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1531 W 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1531 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1531 W 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1531 W 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1531 W 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1531 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1531 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1531 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1531 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1531 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1531 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1531 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1531 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1531 W 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1531 W 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
