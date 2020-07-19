1531 W 7th Street

Amenities

North Garden Grove Home for Rent - This cute 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home is in close proximity to ASU, and near Chicago Cubs new training facility. Granite countertops in Kitchen and both Bathrooms, Tile throughout with carpet in Bedrooms. Recently installed water treatment system, both soft water and filter system for drinking water. Monthly gardener service included. Home is vacant and ready for immediate move in.



Security Deposit $1245

Cleaning Fee: $250

Pet Fee: $250.00 OWNER APPROVAL ON ALL PETS (if applicable, we do not allow pit bulls, rottweilers, Dobermans, or chows)



Click APPLY NOW! $40 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application a $500 earnest deposit & $195 admin fee are due within 48 hrs.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



No Cats Allowed



