Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1505 N Center Street #125 Available 06/05/20 Well Cared for Condo in Mesa! - Beautiful and remodeled condo in desirable Centercrest Condominiums. Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Bar. Kitchen leads out to Great Room with Gas Fireplace, New Tile Flooring and lots of Windows. Large Master Bedroom with Large Closets and New Carpet the Master Bathroom has Granite Countertops, Double Sinks, New Tile Flooring, New Plumbing Fixtures and New LED Lighting. New Fans, New Paint, New Carpet and New Tile throughout the home. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with major freeways just a short drive away. Property is professionally managed. Welcome home!



