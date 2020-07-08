All apartments in Mesa
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1505 N Center Street #125

1505 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

1505 North Center Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1505 N Center Street #125 Available 06/05/20 Well Cared for Condo in Mesa! - Beautiful and remodeled condo in desirable Centercrest Condominiums. Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances and Bar. Kitchen leads out to Great Room with Gas Fireplace, New Tile Flooring and lots of Windows. Large Master Bedroom with Large Closets and New Carpet the Master Bathroom has Granite Countertops, Double Sinks, New Tile Flooring, New Plumbing Fixtures and New LED Lighting. New Fans, New Paint, New Carpet and New Tile throughout the home. Close proximity to shopping, dining & entertainment with major freeways just a short drive away. Property is professionally managed. Welcome home!

(RLNE5756930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 N Center Street #125 have any available units?
1505 N Center Street #125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 N Center Street #125 have?
Some of 1505 N Center Street #125's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 N Center Street #125 currently offering any rent specials?
1505 N Center Street #125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 N Center Street #125 pet-friendly?
No, 1505 N Center Street #125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1505 N Center Street #125 offer parking?
No, 1505 N Center Street #125 does not offer parking.
Does 1505 N Center Street #125 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 N Center Street #125 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 N Center Street #125 have a pool?
No, 1505 N Center Street #125 does not have a pool.
Does 1505 N Center Street #125 have accessible units?
No, 1505 N Center Street #125 does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 N Center Street #125 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 N Center Street #125 does not have units with dishwashers.

