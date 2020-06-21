All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:46 AM

1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway

1500 West Rio Salado Parkway · (602) 692-8566
Location

1500 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201
Mesa Grande

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 96 · Avail. now

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Sweet property, sweet location! This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit has the fine interior you want and private covered patio too. Open kitchen/great room concept with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood cabinets and pull outs. Granite kitchen counter, slate backsplash, stainless appliances which include oven-range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher for a cook's delight. Large neutral tile downstairs and in the bathrooms, with neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Window coverings, full-size washer and dryer in storage room just off the patio. Community pool. Located within a short distance to Riverview Mall, Riverview Park, Chicago Cubs Spring Training Stadium, and Riverview Baseball Complex. Convenient to the 101 and 202 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway have any available units?
1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway have?
Some of 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway offer parking?
No, 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway has a pool.
Does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway has units with dishwashers.
