1500 W RIO SALADO Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Sweet property, sweet location! This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath unit has the fine interior you want and private covered patio too. Open kitchen/great room concept with breakfast bar. Beautiful wood cabinets and pull outs. Granite kitchen counter, slate backsplash, stainless appliances which include oven-range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher for a cook's delight. Large neutral tile downstairs and in the bathrooms, with neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Window coverings, full-size washer and dryer in storage room just off the patio. Community pool. Located within a short distance to Riverview Mall, Riverview Park, Chicago Cubs Spring Training Stadium, and Riverview Baseball Complex. Convenient to the 101 and 202 freeways.