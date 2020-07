Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator

Nicely updated 5 bed 3 bath house in North West Mesa for rent. This house has double pane windows, 20'' tile throughout, new cabinets, central A/C, etc. It has a nice yard with a large storage building in the back. It is close to the 101 & 202 freeways for an easy commute to Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert, Chandler or Scottsdale. It is close to lots of shopping including Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, and Fiesta Mall, and Downtown Mesa.