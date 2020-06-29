1406 West Impala Avenue

Amenities

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pfpZdQgJqnU



Landscaping and Pool Service including with this AMAZING Home! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with sparkling pool and backyard gas grill! Home is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, tile, and laminate flooring. No carpet in home! 2 built in TVs by the pool. Rubbermaid storage shed in backyard. Wood burning brick fireplace in dining room. Located Near US60 and Alma School Rd! Private Fenced Pool! Rentals like this one will not last long. No pets please.



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



