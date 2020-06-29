All apartments in Mesa
1406 West Impala Avenue
1406 West Impala Avenue

1406 West Impala Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1406 West Impala Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pfpZdQgJqnU

Landscaping and Pool Service including with this AMAZING Home! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with sparkling pool and backyard gas grill! Home is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, tile, and laminate flooring. No carpet in home! 2 built in TVs by the pool. Rubbermaid storage shed in backyard. Wood burning brick fireplace in dining room. Located Near US60 and Alma School Rd! Private Fenced Pool! Rentals like this one will not last long. No pets please.

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 798-3198 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 West Impala Avenue have any available units?
1406 West Impala Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 West Impala Avenue have?
Some of 1406 West Impala Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 West Impala Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1406 West Impala Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 West Impala Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1406 West Impala Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1406 West Impala Avenue offer parking?
No, 1406 West Impala Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1406 West Impala Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 West Impala Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 West Impala Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1406 West Impala Avenue has a pool.
Does 1406 West Impala Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1406 West Impala Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 West Impala Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1406 West Impala Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
