All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1328 E. Hopi Cir..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1328 E. Hopi Cir.
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1328 E. Hopi Cir.

1328 East Hopi Circle · (785) 504-1568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1328 East Hopi Circle, Mesa, AZ 85204

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 06/30/2020
- 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1C Garage and 1C Carport, Eat-in-Kitchen, Laundry Hook-ups in Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Mesa Location!

Major Cross roads: Stapley and Southern

Near: US 60, Rio Salado College, Emerald park Lake, Sherwood Park, Val Vista lakes, Superstition Springs Mall

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. have any available units?
1328 E. Hopi Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1328 E. Hopi Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1328 E. Hopi Cir. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 E. Hopi Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. does offer parking.
Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. have a pool?
No, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 E. Hopi Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 E. Hopi Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1328 E. Hopi Cir.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity