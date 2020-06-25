1235 N Sunnyvale

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

No Application Fees! Great Golf Course Lot Single Level 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom Mesa home. This upgraded home includes wood floors throughout all living areas, carpeting in the bedrooms, large living room with fireplace and separate formal dining area. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and separate pantry. Large master suite includes French doors to back patio, large walk-in closet, double sinks and upgraded shower. Two car garage includes built in cabinets for extra storage. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.