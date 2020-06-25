All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

1235 N Sunnyvale --

1235 North Sunnyvale · No Longer Available
Location

1235 North Sunnyvale, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! Great Golf Course Lot Single Level 2 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bathroom Mesa home. This upgraded home includes wood floors throughout all living areas, carpeting in the bedrooms, large living room with fireplace and separate formal dining area. Kitchen features refinished cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel electric range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and separate pantry. Large master suite includes French doors to back patio, large walk-in closet, double sinks and upgraded shower. Two car garage includes built in cabinets for extra storage. Community pool offers all of the fun with none of the work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- have any available units?
1235 N Sunnyvale -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- have?
Some of 1235 N Sunnyvale --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1235 N Sunnyvale -- currently offering any rent specials?
1235 N Sunnyvale -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1235 N Sunnyvale -- pet-friendly?
No, 1235 N Sunnyvale -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- offer parking?
Yes, 1235 N Sunnyvale -- offers parking.
Does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1235 N Sunnyvale -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- have a pool?
Yes, 1235 N Sunnyvale -- has a pool.
Does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- have accessible units?
No, 1235 N Sunnyvale -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1235 N Sunnyvale -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1235 N Sunnyvale -- has units with dishwashers.
