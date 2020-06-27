1148 West Dragoon Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210 Kleinman Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit built in 2010. Unit Features include all tile floors, upgraded kitchen and bath, covered parking off street, and a washer /dryer stack unit in the apartment. 2010 Built 4-plex located in Mesa AZ
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have any available units?
1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have?
Some of 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 currently offering any rent specials?
1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 is not currently offering any rent specials.