Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148

1148 West Dragoon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1148 West Dragoon Circle, Mesa, AZ 85210
Kleinman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit built in 2010. Unit Features include all tile floors, upgraded kitchen and bath, covered parking off street, and a washer /dryer stack unit in the apartment.
2010 Built 4-plex located in Mesa AZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have any available units?
1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have?
Some of 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 currently offering any rent specials?
1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 pet-friendly?
No, 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 offer parking?
Yes, 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 offers parking.
Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have a pool?
No, 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 does not have a pool.
Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have accessible units?
No, 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 does not have accessible units.
Does 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1148 W. Dragoon Circle - 1148 does not have units with dishwashers.
