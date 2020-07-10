11264 East Quicksilver Avenue

Amenities

This three bedroom two bath home features a kitchen that overlooks the living room, tile and carpet in all the right places and a great location. Nestled in Mountain Ranch this home is close to a small park and walking trails and is just minutes from the the 60 and the 202.



Property Available 9/17/18



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $875

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

No Pets

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 9/17/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

