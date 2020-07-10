All apartments in Mesa
11264 East Quicksilver Avenue

11264 East Quicksilver Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11264 East Quicksilver Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This three bedroom two bath home features a kitchen that overlooks the living room, tile and carpet in all the right places and a great location. Nestled in Mountain Ranch this home is close to a small park and walking trails and is just minutes from the the 60 and the 202.

Property Available 9/17/18

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $875
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
No Pets
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $40 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 9/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue have any available units?
11264 East Quicksilver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11264 East Quicksilver Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue offer parking?
No, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue have a pool?
No, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11264 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

