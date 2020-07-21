11112 E Catalina Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is located at Signal Butte and Broadway in the Subdivision of Parkwood East. Gorgeous home with Great Upgrades. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Designer Cabinets, Tiled Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Island. Dining Area with Drop down Lighting. Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Wood and Tile throughout, Carpet in Two Secondary Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has nice walk in closet. MB Bath with Separate Tub/Shower. Out back you will find a Large Covered Patio, Artificial Grass, Shade trees and Lemon Tree. Great Location to Shopping, Entertainment, and Medical. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit. $300 non refundable pet deposit + $25 monthly pet fee per pet.