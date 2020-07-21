All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11112 E Catalina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11112 E Catalina Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 5:48 PM

11112 E Catalina Avenue

11112 East Catalina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11112 East Catalina Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is located at Signal Butte and Broadway in the Subdivision of Parkwood East. Gorgeous home with Great Upgrades. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, Designer Cabinets, Tiled Back Splash. Stainless Steel Appliances and Large Island. Dining Area with Drop down Lighting. Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Wood and Tile throughout, Carpet in Two Secondary Bedrooms. Master Bedroom has nice walk in closet. MB Bath with Separate Tub/Shower. Out back you will find a Large Covered Patio, Artificial Grass, Shade trees and Lemon Tree. Great Location to Shopping, Entertainment, and Medical. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on security deposit. $300 non refundable pet deposit + $25 monthly pet fee per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 E Catalina Avenue have any available units?
11112 E Catalina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 E Catalina Avenue have?
Some of 11112 E Catalina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 E Catalina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11112 E Catalina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 E Catalina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11112 E Catalina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11112 E Catalina Avenue offer parking?
No, 11112 E Catalina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11112 E Catalina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11112 E Catalina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 E Catalina Avenue have a pool?
No, 11112 E Catalina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11112 E Catalina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11112 E Catalina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 E Catalina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 E Catalina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Mark at 87
708 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Montero at Dana Park
3636 East Inverness Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85206
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College