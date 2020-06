Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park gym pool pool table shuffle board pet friendly tennis court

Condo on Golf Course in 55+ Sunland Springs Village - 55+ condo on the golf course! Water/Sewer utilities included. Close proximity to all community amenities including swimming pools, fitness centers, snack bar, card rooms, library, and much more! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a south facing patio to enjoy the wonderful Arizona winters and sunny summers. Call today!



May - September: $1800 / month



October - April: $2800 / month



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4798166)