Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:49 PM

11040 E Quartet Avenue

11040 East Quartet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11040 East Quartet Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! Gilbert School District. 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single east Mesa home on an oversized lot. Many upgrades throughout including tile flooring in high traffic areas, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded window blinds. Open kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, tons of upgraded cabinets, separate pantry, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, dining area for table and separate formal dining. Master suite includes larger bedroom, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Large desert landscaped lot with covered patio in back. Three car garage offers extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11040 E Quartet Avenue have any available units?
11040 E Quartet Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11040 E Quartet Avenue have?
Some of 11040 E Quartet Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11040 E Quartet Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11040 E Quartet Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11040 E Quartet Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11040 E Quartet Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11040 E Quartet Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11040 E Quartet Avenue offers parking.
Does 11040 E Quartet Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11040 E Quartet Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11040 E Quartet Avenue have a pool?
No, 11040 E Quartet Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11040 E Quartet Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11040 E Quartet Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11040 E Quartet Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11040 E Quartet Avenue has units with dishwashers.

