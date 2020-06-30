11040 E Quartet Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! Gilbert School District. 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single east Mesa home on an oversized lot. Many upgrades throughout including tile flooring in high traffic areas, ceiling fans throughout, upgraded window blinds. Open kitchen features granite counter tops, large island, tons of upgraded cabinets, separate pantry, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator, dining area for table and separate formal dining. Master suite includes larger bedroom, walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Large desert landscaped lot with covered patio in back. Three car garage offers extra storage.