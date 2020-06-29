11016 E Abilene Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

This Beautiful single story home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and is located in East Mesa at Signal Butte and Apache Trail in Signal Butte Manor II. With 1300 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Split floor plan, large walk in closet, ceiling fans and custom hard wood shutters throughout. Low maintenance front and back yards. Built in cabinets in garage for added storage. Full size washer and dryer included. Close to shopping, restaurants, loop 202 and the 60. Sorry NO pets allowed. $1499 per month $1499 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee