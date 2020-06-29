All apartments in Mesa
11016 E Abilene Avenue

11016 East Abilene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11016 East Abilene Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful single story home has 3 bedrooms 2 baths and is located in East Mesa at Signal Butte and Apache Trail in Signal Butte Manor II. With 1300 s.f. of living space this home offers a large living room, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space. Split floor plan, large walk in closet, ceiling fans and custom hard wood shutters throughout. Low maintenance front and back yards. Built in cabinets in garage for added storage. Full size washer and dryer included. Close to shopping, restaurants, loop 202 and the 60. Sorry NO pets allowed. $1499 per month $1499 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11016 E Abilene Avenue have any available units?
11016 E Abilene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11016 E Abilene Avenue have?
Some of 11016 E Abilene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11016 E Abilene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11016 E Abilene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11016 E Abilene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11016 E Abilene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11016 E Abilene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11016 E Abilene Avenue offers parking.
Does 11016 E Abilene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11016 E Abilene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11016 E Abilene Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11016 E Abilene Avenue has a pool.
Does 11016 E Abilene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11016 E Abilene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11016 E Abilene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11016 E Abilene Avenue has units with dishwashers.
