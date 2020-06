Amenities

Great 3/2 bath for rent in Mesa, easy access to 60 freeway must see before it's gone! - Nice 3bedroom 1.75 baths, 1589 sq ft. No carpet in heavy traffic areas only bedrooms. Nice huge backyard with RV gate, 2 car garage. Well taken care of home you'll enjoy the easy access to 60 freeway. Close to shops, restaurants, public transportation. Walking distance to schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4768569)