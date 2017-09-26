All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10564 E NOPAL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10564 E NOPAL Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10564 E NOPAL Avenue

10564 East Nopal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10564 East Nopal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to Mulberry, a resort-style community that is designed by the legendary builder, Blanford Homes. The community center is run by a Professional Lifestyle Director bringing endless fun and life to Mulberry! Plenty of amenities including a sparkling pool, basketball, tennis and pickle-ball courts, all within walking distance. This home features plenty of upgrades. Downstairs is complete with one bedroom and a full bath with a beautiful modern kitchen that boasts a large granite island, new stainless steel appliances, a five burner gas range and tall cabinets with plenty of storage. Upstairs you are welcomed into a large loft area, an overly large master suite an upgraded second suite with fully private bathroom, and two additional rooms sharing a jack/jill bathroom. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue have any available units?
10564 E NOPAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue have?
Some of 10564 E NOPAL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10564 E NOPAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10564 E NOPAL Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10564 E NOPAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10564 E NOPAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10564 E NOPAL Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10564 E NOPAL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10564 E NOPAL Avenue has a pool.
Does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10564 E NOPAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10564 E NOPAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10564 E NOPAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Village at Lindsay Park
1441 S Lindsay Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Exchange on the 8
604 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College