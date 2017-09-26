10564 E NOPAL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to Mulberry, a resort-style community that is designed by the legendary builder, Blanford Homes. The community center is run by a Professional Lifestyle Director bringing endless fun and life to Mulberry! Plenty of amenities including a sparkling pool, basketball, tennis and pickle-ball courts, all within walking distance. This home features plenty of upgrades. Downstairs is complete with one bedroom and a full bath with a beautiful modern kitchen that boasts a large granite island, new stainless steel appliances, a five burner gas range and tall cabinets with plenty of storage. Upstairs you are welcomed into a large loft area, an overly large master suite an upgraded second suite with fully private bathroom, and two additional rooms sharing a jack/jill bathroom. See it today!