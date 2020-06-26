All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1051 S DOBSON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1051 S DOBSON Road
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:36 PM

1051 S DOBSON Road

1051 South Dobson Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1051 South Dobson Road, Mesa, AZ 85202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nicely updated townhome in a great Mesa location! A modern look throughout with this gray and white color palette will make you fall in love! White kitchen cabinets with updated hardware, white ice granite counters with stainless steel appliance package. Gray wood look porcelain plank tile downstairs and brand new tile upstairs - no carpet! Updated lighting and ceiling fans. You will love the outdoor back patio paver area for entertaining. Conveniently located close to the 60 and 101 freeways, schools, shopping, restaurants and the hospital. Schedule your tour of this unit today! Monthly rent to include 1.8% city rental tax. Washer and dryer can be added to unit for additional $50 per month if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1051 S DOBSON Road have any available units?
1051 S DOBSON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1051 S DOBSON Road have?
Some of 1051 S DOBSON Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1051 S DOBSON Road currently offering any rent specials?
1051 S DOBSON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1051 S DOBSON Road pet-friendly?
No, 1051 S DOBSON Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1051 S DOBSON Road offer parking?
No, 1051 S DOBSON Road does not offer parking.
Does 1051 S DOBSON Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1051 S DOBSON Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1051 S DOBSON Road have a pool?
No, 1051 S DOBSON Road does not have a pool.
Does 1051 S DOBSON Road have accessible units?
No, 1051 S DOBSON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1051 S DOBSON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1051 S DOBSON Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Waterford Place
1055 W Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College