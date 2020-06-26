1051 S DOBSON Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nicely updated townhome in a great Mesa location! A modern look throughout with this gray and white color palette will make you fall in love! White kitchen cabinets with updated hardware, white ice granite counters with stainless steel appliance package. Gray wood look porcelain plank tile downstairs and brand new tile upstairs - no carpet! Updated lighting and ceiling fans. You will love the outdoor back patio paver area for entertaining. Conveniently located close to the 60 and 101 freeways, schools, shopping, restaurants and the hospital. Schedule your tour of this unit today! Monthly rent to include 1.8% city rental tax. Washer and dryer can be added to unit for additional $50 per month if needed.