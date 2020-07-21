All apartments in Mesa
Last updated July 16 2019 at 6:05 PM

10506 East Flower Avenue

10506 East Flower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10506 East Flower Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH PRIVATE POOL. FORMAL FRONT LIVING ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN TO FAMILY ROOM, WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, AND KITCHEN ISLAND WITH EXTRA CABINET SPACE, LARGE PANTRY. FAMILY ROOM HAS BUILT IN SURROUND SOUND, CUSTOM SHELVING. LARGE MASTER WITH A WALK IN CLOSET, 2 ADDITIONAL SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH A UTILITY SINK, 2 CAR GARAGE AND GREAT BACKYARD WITH POOL. POOL SERVICE IS INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
NO PETS
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,812.50, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10506 East Flower Avenue have any available units?
10506 East Flower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10506 East Flower Avenue have?
Some of 10506 East Flower Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10506 East Flower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10506 East Flower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10506 East Flower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10506 East Flower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10506 East Flower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10506 East Flower Avenue offers parking.
Does 10506 East Flower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10506 East Flower Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10506 East Flower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10506 East Flower Avenue has a pool.
Does 10506 East Flower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10506 East Flower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10506 East Flower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10506 East Flower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
