All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10413 E NATAL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10413 E NATAL Avenue
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:24 AM

10413 E NATAL Avenue

10413 East Natal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10413 East Natal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unfurnished, ready to move in!The only rental available in the new highly-desirable Mulberry community! Come check out this amazing property. Situated in a premium lot Siding to Greenbelt and only 1 neighbor.Featuring Great Room Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms + HUGE Loft, Lots of 18'' Tile, Accent Paint, 2'' Blinds, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with Huge Island/Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters w/Tile Backsplash, Hardware on Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances Incl Gas Range & B/I Micro, newer refrigerator,Add'l Cabinets in Laundry Room, Raised Vanities w/Double Sinks in Master Bath, Oversized Secondary Bedrooms. Newer washer and dryer. Relaxing Backyard w/Pavered Patio & Synthetic Grassy Yard, 2 Car Garage! Get it while you still can. Get it before is gone

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 E NATAL Avenue have any available units?
10413 E NATAL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 E NATAL Avenue have?
Some of 10413 E NATAL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 E NATAL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10413 E NATAL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 E NATAL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10413 E NATAL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10413 E NATAL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10413 E NATAL Avenue offers parking.
Does 10413 E NATAL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10413 E NATAL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 E NATAL Avenue have a pool?
No, 10413 E NATAL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10413 E NATAL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10413 E NATAL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 E NATAL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 E NATAL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College