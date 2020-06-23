10413 E NATAL Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Unfurnished, ready to move in!The only rental available in the new highly-desirable Mulberry community! Come check out this amazing property. Situated in a premium lot Siding to Greenbelt and only 1 neighbor.Featuring Great Room Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms + HUGE Loft, Lots of 18'' Tile, Accent Paint, 2'' Blinds, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with Huge Island/Breakfast Bar, Granite Counters w/Tile Backsplash, Hardware on Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances Incl Gas Range & B/I Micro, newer refrigerator,Add'l Cabinets in Laundry Room, Raised Vanities w/Double Sinks in Master Bath, Oversized Secondary Bedrooms. Newer washer and dryer. Relaxing Backyard w/Pavered Patio & Synthetic Grassy Yard, 2 Car Garage! Get it while you still can. Get it before is gone