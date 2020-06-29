All apartments in Mesa
10217 E SABLE Avenue
10217 E SABLE Avenue

10217 East Sable Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10217 East Sable Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This stunning home is situated in the beautiful Eastmark community boasting community pool, biking and walking paths and children's playground. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage all in just over 1500 sf of living space, this home offers the perfect place to work, play and rest. Appreciate neutral paint, a perfectly appointed granite kitchen and a generous laundry room. Enjoy low maintenance landscaping, a covered front porch and patio and a private, fenced backyard. You are sure to fall in love. See this gem today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10217 E SABLE Avenue have any available units?
10217 E SABLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10217 E SABLE Avenue have?
Some of 10217 E SABLE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10217 E SABLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10217 E SABLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10217 E SABLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10217 E SABLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10217 E SABLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10217 E SABLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 10217 E SABLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10217 E SABLE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10217 E SABLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10217 E SABLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 10217 E SABLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10217 E SABLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10217 E SABLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10217 E SABLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
