10217 E SABLE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This stunning home is situated in the beautiful Eastmark community boasting community pool, biking and walking paths and children's playground. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2 car garage all in just over 1500 sf of living space, this home offers the perfect place to work, play and rest. Appreciate neutral paint, a perfectly appointed granite kitchen and a generous laundry room. Enjoy low maintenance landscaping, a covered front porch and patio and a private, fenced backyard. You are sure to fall in love. See this gem today!