Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:50 PM

19359 West Pasadena Avenue

19359 West Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19359 West Pasadena Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ 85340
Jackrabbit Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ikaCVwY3Kjr

LOCATED Near Jack Rabbit Tr and Camelback Rd!

GOURMET KITCHEN W/ EXTENDED ISLAND, WALK-IN PANTRY, CHERRYWOOD CABINETS, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & SS APPLIANCES. FAMILY ROOM W/ CUSTOM MEDIA WALL NICHE, SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM & CUSTOM BAR W/ SINK & WINE COOLER MAKES IT PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ELEGANT FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM W/ SLIDING POCKET DOORS THAT LEAD TO THE BACKYARD. GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/ FRENCH DOORS TO TO BACKYARD . LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM W/ DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE STALL SHOWER, TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED BACKYARD W/ BEAUTIFUL PAVED PATIO AREA. THIS IS A FORMER MODEL HOME. PREFER NO PETS, BUT LANDLORD MAY CONSIDER SMALL PETS.

LOCATED BY VERRADO HIGH SCHOOL, VERRADO MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND THE GODDARD SCHOOL.

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,062.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have any available units?
19359 West Pasadena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have?
Some of 19359 West Pasadena Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19359 West Pasadena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19359 West Pasadena Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19359 West Pasadena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maricopa County.
Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue offer parking?
No, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have a pool?
No, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19359 West Pasadena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19359 West Pasadena Avenue has units with air conditioning.
