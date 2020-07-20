19359 West Pasadena Avenue

Amenities

Interactive 3D Virtual Tour https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ikaCVwY3Kjr



LOCATED Near Jack Rabbit Tr and Camelback Rd!



GOURMET KITCHEN W/ EXTENDED ISLAND, WALK-IN PANTRY, CHERRYWOOD CABINETS, CUSTOM BACKSPLASH, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS & SS APPLIANCES. FAMILY ROOM W/ CUSTOM MEDIA WALL NICHE, SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM & CUSTOM BAR W/ SINK & WINE COOLER MAKES IT PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ELEGANT FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM W/ SLIDING POCKET DOORS THAT LEAD TO THE BACKYARD. GORGEOUS MASTER BEDROOM W/ FRENCH DOORS TO TO BACKYARD . LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM W/ DUAL SINKS, SEPARATE STALL SHOWER, TUB & WALK-IN CLOSET. ENJOY THE LUSHLY LANDSCAPED BACKYARD W/ BEAUTIFUL PAVED PATIO AREA. THIS IS A FORMER MODEL HOME. PREFER NO PETS, BUT LANDLORD MAY CONSIDER SMALL PETS.



LOCATED BY VERRADO HIGH SCHOOL, VERRADO MIDDLE SCHOOL, AND THE GODDARD SCHOOL.



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $3,062.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.