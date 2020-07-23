/
pima county
Last updated July 23 2020
422 Apartments for rent in Pima County, AZ📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Retreat at Speedway
7401 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
991 sqft
Perfectly located for access to E Speedway Blvd and the Eastside-Aero Park Express. Enjoy apartments featuring vertical blinds, gourmet kitchens, and walk-in closets. Onsite amenities include 24-hr maintenance, online portal, and parking.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
5 Units Available
Orange Grove Plaza
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1585 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Bear Canyon
The Place At Creekside
9971 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$860
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments feature well-equipped kitchens with self-cleaning ovens and breakfast bars. The swimming pool is the perfect place to relax on a hot day. Located near Saguaro National Park East.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
8 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
5 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$965
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 71
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
22 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1082 sqft
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Starr Pass
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 12:38 AM
10 Units Available
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
Studio
$635
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
759 sqft
Spacious, sun-drizzled apartments in picture-perfect Catalina Foothills, just over from Tanque Verde Wash. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets and air conditioning. Clubhouse, courtyard and gym are all located on the site.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Flowing Wells
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$575
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Wilshire Heights
Enclave
5555 E 14th St, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$675
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
818 sqft
Exclusive floor plans incorporate interior luxuries such as 9-foot or vaulted ceilings, balconies, large closets and ceiling fans. Access to a swimming pool and hot tub are included as community amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Campus Farm
Vista Montana Apartments
734 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
560 sqft
Apartment units available in studio and one-bedroom floor plans. Units feature modern appliances, large closets and wrought iron privacy doors. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Riverbend Estates
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd, Catalina Foothills, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1244 sqft
Luxury homes located close to the Catalina Mountains, Mount Lemmon, hiking, biking and other outdoor recreation. Homes have 10-foot ceilings, private yards and full size washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Broadway Pantano East
River Oaks Apartments
7730 E Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$618
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$701
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$786
835 sqft
If a sense of community and quiet surroundings is for you, then River Oaks is the right choice for your new apartment home. We offer distinctive studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans to fit a variety of lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
2345 N Craycroft Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$525
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments with appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort grounds feature clubhouse, coffee bar, business center, pool, gym, hot tub. Conveniently located in East Houston, near the River Walk and city amenities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
21 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$699
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$924
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,843
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
$
20 Units Available
Sabino Terrace
Pinnacle Heights
7990 E Snyder, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$959
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1384 sqft
Community features meticulous landscaping, two swimming pools and fitness center. Great location close to Davis Monthan AFB, shopping, dining and entertainment. Units feature pool views, walk-in closets and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
10 Units Available
Bear Canyon
Coronado Villas
9225 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$945
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Coronado Villas in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
18 Units Available
Tanque Verde
7671 E Tanque Verde Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$655
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
881 sqft
Unparalleled contemporary living, this complex is located in a secluded area. Choose from an array of one and two-bedroom apartments that each include amenities such as nine-foot ceilings, roomy walk-in closets, and much more.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Keeling
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$610
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$615
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
