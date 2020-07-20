10550 East Boulder Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex apt home, new exterior paint job, all tile flooring throughout, huge backyard, trimmed palm trees, and a new roof. Located in a quiet neighborhood near Signal Butte/University, washer/dryer hookups, water/trash included, tenant only pays electricity used and it is billed back.



$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.