All apartments in Maricopa County
Find more places like 10550 East Boulder Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maricopa County, AZ
/
10550 East Boulder Drive
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

10550 East Boulder Drive

10550 East Boulder Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10550 East Boulder Drive, Maricopa County, AZ 85120
University Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex apt home, new exterior paint job, all tile flooring throughout, huge backyard, trimmed palm trees, and a new roof. Located in a quiet neighborhood near Signal Butte/University, washer/dryer hookups, water/trash included, tenant only pays electricity used and it is billed back.

$53 application fee per adult. One time admin of fee $150, city tax, plus 2% monthly admin fee, an AC filter fee of $20, and the rent tax are added on top of base rent. Standard processing fees may also apply. Pets, if approved, require additional fees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 East Boulder Drive have any available units?
10550 East Boulder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maricopa County, AZ.
What amenities does 10550 East Boulder Drive have?
Some of 10550 East Boulder Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 East Boulder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10550 East Boulder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 East Boulder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10550 East Boulder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10550 East Boulder Drive offer parking?
No, 10550 East Boulder Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10550 East Boulder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10550 East Boulder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 East Boulder Drive have a pool?
No, 10550 East Boulder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10550 East Boulder Drive have accessible units?
No, 10550 East Boulder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 East Boulder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10550 East Boulder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 East Boulder Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10550 East Boulder Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
SanTan by Baron
2910 S Greenfield Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338

Similar Pages

Maricopa County Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZTucson, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casas Adobes, AZCatalina Foothills, AZCasa Grande, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZPrescott, AZTolleson, AZCoolidge, AZFlorence, AZMaricopa, AZFountain Hills, AZParadise Valley, AZ
Apache Junction, AZCave Creek, AZGold Canyon, AZCarefree, AZSun City, AZSun City West, AZLitchfield Park, AZEl Mirage, AZSan Tan Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZSun Lakes, AZAnthem, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeUniversity of Arizona
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College