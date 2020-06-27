All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
888 S 165TH Lane
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:56 PM

888 S 165TH Lane

888 South 165th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

888 South 165th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in popular canyon trails. House has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is highly upgraded with granite, R/O water, stainless steel stove, double oven, and dish washer. Cabinets upgraded with crown molding. Kitchen is open to dining area and family room that also features crown molding and a projector TV with 110'' movie screen. Plantation shutters throughout most of the house, sky lights in kitchen and guest bath provide great light without turning on lights. Master bedroom is spacious with walk out door to huge covered patio and nicely landscaped back yard with firepit and citrus tree. House is on a corner lot with tons of privacy, only one neighbor to the North! Extended garage with epoxy flooring, soft water loop.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 S 165TH Lane have any available units?
888 S 165TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 888 S 165TH Lane have?
Some of 888 S 165TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 S 165TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
888 S 165TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 S 165TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 888 S 165TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 888 S 165TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 888 S 165TH Lane offers parking.
Does 888 S 165TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 S 165TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 S 165TH Lane have a pool?
No, 888 S 165TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 888 S 165TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 888 S 165TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 888 S 165TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 S 165TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 888 S 165TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 888 S 165TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
