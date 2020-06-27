888 S 165TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Gorgeous home in popular canyon trails. House has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Kitchen is highly upgraded with granite, R/O water, stainless steel stove, double oven, and dish washer. Cabinets upgraded with crown molding. Kitchen is open to dining area and family room that also features crown molding and a projector TV with 110'' movie screen. Plantation shutters throughout most of the house, sky lights in kitchen and guest bath provide great light without turning on lights. Master bedroom is spacious with walk out door to huge covered patio and nicely landscaped back yard with firepit and citrus tree. House is on a corner lot with tons of privacy, only one neighbor to the North! Extended garage with epoxy flooring, soft water loop.