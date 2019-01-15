All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 16 2020

751 N 165th Avenue

751 North 165th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

751 North 165th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
No Application Fees! No Pets for this home. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Goodyear home with Private pool. This home does have a solar lease and it is expected will result in a nice cost savings for electric. This home features tile flooring throughout, neutral two tone paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Plenty of living space with separate family room, living room and den. Large open kitchen features oversized island, plenty of cabinet storage, separate pantry, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and upgraded refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Fenced pool with waterfall feature for cool relaxing summers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 751 N 165th Avenue have any available units?
751 N 165th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 751 N 165th Avenue have?
Some of 751 N 165th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 751 N 165th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
751 N 165th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 751 N 165th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 751 N 165th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 751 N 165th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 751 N 165th Avenue offers parking.
Does 751 N 165th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 751 N 165th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 751 N 165th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 751 N 165th Avenue has a pool.
Does 751 N 165th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 751 N 165th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 751 N 165th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 751 N 165th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 751 N 165th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 751 N 165th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

