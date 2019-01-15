751 N 165th Avenue

Amenities

No Application Fees! No Pets for this home. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level Goodyear home with Private pool. This home does have a solar lease and it is expected will result in a nice cost savings for electric. This home features tile flooring throughout, neutral two tone paint throughout, vaulted ceilings, upgraded window blinds and ceiling fans in each room. Plenty of living space with separate family room, living room and den. Large open kitchen features oversized island, plenty of cabinet storage, separate pantry, gas range, stove top microwave, dishwasher and upgraded refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Fenced pool with waterfall feature for cool relaxing summers.