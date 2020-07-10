All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:25 AM

5077 N 145th Dr

5077 North 145th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5077 North 145th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85340

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/caaa70d0a8 ---- Gorgeous brand new 2 bedroom 2.5 bath home near Luke air force base, this beautiful designed patio home is located in the Cove at Palm Valley North. Features a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pre plumbed gas cook top, quartz counter tops, 8\' interior doors, upgraded wood plank tile and carpet in bedrooms, HOA maintains front yard, low main backyard with synthetic grass and pavers.

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5077 N 145th Dr have any available units?
5077 N 145th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 5077 N 145th Dr have?
Some of 5077 N 145th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5077 N 145th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5077 N 145th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5077 N 145th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5077 N 145th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5077 N 145th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5077 N 145th Dr offers parking.
Does 5077 N 145th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5077 N 145th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5077 N 145th Dr have a pool?
No, 5077 N 145th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5077 N 145th Dr have accessible units?
No, 5077 N 145th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5077 N 145th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5077 N 145th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5077 N 145th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5077 N 145th Dr has units with air conditioning.

