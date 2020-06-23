4558 N 153RD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Get ready to fall in love with this gorgeous 2 story home located in the prestigious neighborhood of Palm Valley with 5 over sized bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and room for all!! You'll love the spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings, formal living, dining space, located on a cul-de-sac lot. The kitchen will not disappoint with the upgraded 42' upgraded Cherry cabinets, beautiful granite, huge island, gas range and double oven. Enjoy this move in ready home w fresh interior neutral paint and new flooring in the large family room space that has a wet bar covered in granite. Bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs!! Upstairs you will find HUGE loft, over sized master retreat with a 2 way fireplace that leads to the master bathroom. ALSO FOR SALE: MLS #5819632