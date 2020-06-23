All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4558 N 153RD Lane

4558 North 153rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4558 North 153rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Get ready to fall in love with this gorgeous 2 story home located in the prestigious neighborhood of Palm Valley with 5 over sized bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and room for all!! You'll love the spacious floor plan with soaring ceilings, formal living, dining space, located on a cul-de-sac lot. The kitchen will not disappoint with the upgraded 42' upgraded Cherry cabinets, beautiful granite, huge island, gas range and double oven. Enjoy this move in ready home w fresh interior neutral paint and new flooring in the large family room space that has a wet bar covered in granite. Bedroom and full bathroom located downstairs!! Upstairs you will find HUGE loft, over sized master retreat with a 2 way fireplace that leads to the master bathroom. ALSO FOR SALE: MLS #5819632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4558 N 153RD Lane have any available units?
4558 N 153RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4558 N 153RD Lane have?
Some of 4558 N 153RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4558 N 153RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4558 N 153RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4558 N 153RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4558 N 153RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4558 N 153RD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4558 N 153RD Lane offers parking.
Does 4558 N 153RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4558 N 153RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4558 N 153RD Lane have a pool?
No, 4558 N 153RD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4558 N 153RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 4558 N 153RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4558 N 153RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4558 N 153RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4558 N 153RD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4558 N 153RD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
