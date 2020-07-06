All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

375 N 165th Dr

375 North 165th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

375 North 165th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move-in! This home has been completely redone to include, new tile, granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, carpet, paint, new ceiling fans, and appliances. Home also features double door pantry, ceiling fans through out, lots of storage including under the stairs, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, and a huge master walk in. The back yard has a view fence, a covered patio, and backs up to a green way. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent.
The application fee is $45 per adult. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5457923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 N 165th Dr have any available units?
375 N 165th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 375 N 165th Dr have?
Some of 375 N 165th Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 N 165th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
375 N 165th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 N 165th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 N 165th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 375 N 165th Dr offer parking?
No, 375 N 165th Dr does not offer parking.
Does 375 N 165th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 375 N 165th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 N 165th Dr have a pool?
No, 375 N 165th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 375 N 165th Dr have accessible units?
No, 375 N 165th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 375 N 165th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 N 165th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 N 165th Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 375 N 165th Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

