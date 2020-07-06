375 N 165th Dr

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a loft in Canyon Trails is available for immediate move-in! This home has been completely redone to include, new tile, granite counter tops, soft close cabinets, carpet, paint, new ceiling fans, and appliances. Home also features double door pantry, ceiling fans through out, lots of storage including under the stairs, double sinks and a separate tub and shower in the master bath, and a huge master walk in. The back yard has a view fence, a covered patio, and backs up to a green way. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent.

The application fee is $45 per adult. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5457923)