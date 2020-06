Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

*We have an accepted app* Two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhome in Goodyear. Kitchen has a walk in pantry. Both bedrooms upstairs, each has its own bathroom. Small fenced backyard. One small dog permitted, no cats please. $150 Administration Fee due at move in. Monthly rental tax of 2.5%, monthly Admin of 1%.