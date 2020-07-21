317 S 165TH Drive

317 South 165th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Canyon Trails
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Beautiful and spacious open floor plan. 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Separate living room and Family room. Gorgeous wood and tile flooring throughout the house. Stainless Steel appliances. Extended garage can be used for third car or storage. No neighbors behind. House is in great condition.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
