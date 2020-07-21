317 S 165TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and spacious open floor plan. 3 bedroom and 2 baths. Separate living room and Family room. Gorgeous wood and tile flooring throughout the house. Stainless Steel appliances. Extended garage can be used for third car or storage. No neighbors behind. House is in great condition.