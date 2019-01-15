3027 N 164TH Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included. The office has built-in shelves and desks. 3 car garage. Open patio in the front. Spacious backyard features two covered patios plus a covered cooking area with built-in sink and grill. Out building in back includes a small half bath. Beautiful pool with gorgeous water features. For a $25 transfer fee, Tenants can enjoy numerous Community Amenities: pools, fitness center, dog park, etc. Please note: Municipal Tax & Service Fee: 4.5%