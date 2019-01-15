All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:40 PM

3027 N 164TH Avenue

3027 North 164th Avenue · (480) 374-5500
Location

3027 North 164th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2541 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful home with lots of extras! 2 bedrooms, each with connected bath. Formal living room separated from Great Room Floor Plan with family, kitchen, dining rooms. Half bath/powder room easily accessible for guests. All appliances are included. The office has built-in shelves and desks. 3 car garage. Open patio in the front. Spacious backyard features two covered patios plus a covered cooking area with built-in sink and grill. Out building in back includes a small half bath. Beautiful pool with gorgeous water features. For a $25 transfer fee, Tenants can enjoy numerous Community Amenities: pools, fitness center, dog park, etc. Please note: Municipal Tax & Service Fee: 4.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have any available units?
3027 N 164TH Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have?
Some of 3027 N 164TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 N 164TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3027 N 164TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 N 164TH Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3027 N 164TH Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3027 N 164TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3027 N 164TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3027 N 164TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3027 N 164TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 N 164TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3027 N 164TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3027 N 164TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
