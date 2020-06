Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

DEN/OFFICE/could be used a 4th bedroom Spacious single-level home An open concept living area, split floorplan and many great features of this home. Heart of the home centers around the family room, kitchen, eat-in area and dining area. Kitchen constructed with elegance in mind. All appliances included. Plus, the resort-like back yard with pool (service included) is a great place to call yours! POOL SERVICE INCLUDED