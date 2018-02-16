All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2571 N 167th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2571 N 167th Ave
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2571 N 167th Ave

2571 North 167th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2571 North 167th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
clubhouse
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Sera -- 3 Month Minimum (not avail Jan-March 2020) - This gorgeous Sera model was just built October 2017! Located on a large corner lot in Tuscany Falls, just a short drive to the Club House and a 5 minute walk to new community pool!

Open concept floor plan with ceramic tile floors and carpet in the bedrooms. Both bedrooms feature Queen sized beds and 43 inch flat screen TVs. Mail service not available.

Spacious Great room with 65 inch TV. Slate appliances and 6 burner gas range.

PebbleCreek Active Adult Community Unit 62B, Lot 32

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3716595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 N 167th Ave have any available units?
2571 N 167th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2571 N 167th Ave have?
Some of 2571 N 167th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 N 167th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2571 N 167th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 N 167th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2571 N 167th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2571 N 167th Ave offer parking?
No, 2571 N 167th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2571 N 167th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 N 167th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 N 167th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2571 N 167th Ave has a pool.
Does 2571 N 167th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2571 N 167th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 N 167th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 N 167th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2571 N 167th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2571 N 167th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College