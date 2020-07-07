2571 N 149TH Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with tile and wood flooring throughout, sits on a corner lot at the edge of the Rio Paseo Community. Nice open floor plan, with Extra Large Bonus room off the Formal dinning room. Kitchen with island that looks out to living room and back yard. The spacious master has a large master bath room with dual sinks, relaxing garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. 3 guest bedrooms and additional bath can be found at the front of the house. Washer/Dryer hook-ups, 3 car garage. Front and Backyard have easy to maintain desert landscaping. Sorry NO PETS.