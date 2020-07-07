All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2571 N 149TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2571 N 149TH Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

2571 N 149TH Avenue

2571 North 149th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2571 North 149th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with tile and wood flooring throughout, sits on a corner lot at the edge of the Rio Paseo Community. Nice open floor plan, with Extra Large Bonus room off the Formal dinning room. Kitchen with island that looks out to living room and back yard. The spacious master has a large master bath room with dual sinks, relaxing garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. 3 guest bedrooms and additional bath can be found at the front of the house. Washer/Dryer hook-ups, 3 car garage. Front and Backyard have easy to maintain desert landscaping. Sorry NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have any available units?
2571 N 149TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have?
Some of 2571 N 149TH Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 N 149TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2571 N 149TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 N 149TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2571 N 149TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2571 N 149TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 N 149TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 2571 N 149TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2571 N 149TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2571 N 149TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2571 N 149TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2571 N 149TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College