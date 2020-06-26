All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:07 AM

2529 N 148TH Drive

2529 North 148th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2529 North 148th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Rio Paseo! This home is available for immediate move-in! Home features Tile and New High-end carpet flooring, Fresh paint throughout the interior of the home, 9+ Flat Ceilings, open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, and plenty of pantry space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with master bathroom, double sink vanity, master walk-in Closet, Ceiling fans, and an easy to maintain landscape. Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, Community playground, walking/biking path, Community pool and so much more! Dont miss out on this GREAT location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and easy access to the 10 Freeway. * Please verify pet policy prior to applying*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2529 N 148TH Drive have any available units?
2529 N 148TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2529 N 148TH Drive have?
Some of 2529 N 148TH Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2529 N 148TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2529 N 148TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2529 N 148TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2529 N 148TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2529 N 148TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2529 N 148TH Drive offers parking.
Does 2529 N 148TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2529 N 148TH Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2529 N 148TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2529 N 148TH Drive has a pool.
Does 2529 N 148TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2529 N 148TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2529 N 148TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2529 N 148TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2529 N 148TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2529 N 148TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
