2529 N 148TH Drive

STUNNING 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home in Rio Paseo! This home is available for immediate move-in! Home features Tile and New High-end carpet flooring, Fresh paint throughout the interior of the home, 9+ Flat Ceilings, open kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, and plenty of pantry space! Additional highlights include a master bedroom split with master bathroom, double sink vanity, master walk-in Closet, Ceiling fans, and an easy to maintain landscape. Other amenities include 2 car garage, inside laundry with washer and dryer, Community playground, walking/biking path, Community pool and so much more! Dont miss out on this GREAT location near plenty of shopping centers, restaurants, and easy access to the 10 Freeway. * Please verify pet policy prior to applying*