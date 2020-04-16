2463 N 138th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den. Complete with washer, dryer and side by side ice maker refrigerator. Garage is larger than most two car garage and has extra storage space for your convenience. Tile in all the right places and saltillo tile back patio. Tenant to verify school info and room dimensions. Close to Luke Air Force Base, I-10 loop 101 and Glendale Sports Arena. Owner/agent. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only