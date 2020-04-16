All apartments in Goodyear
2463 N 138th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:05 AM

2463 N 138th Avenue

2463 North 138th Avenue · (623) 680-6868
Location

2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den. Complete with washer, dryer and side by side ice maker refrigerator. Garage is larger than most two car garage and has extra storage space for your convenience. Tile in all the right places and saltillo tile back patio. Tenant to verify school info and room dimensions. Close to Luke Air Force Base, I-10 loop 101 and Glendale Sports Arena. Owner/agent. Application fee applies. Tenants rights - viewing by appointment only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 N 138th Avenue have any available units?
2463 N 138th Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2463 N 138th Avenue have?
Some of 2463 N 138th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 N 138th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2463 N 138th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 N 138th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2463 N 138th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2463 N 138th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2463 N 138th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2463 N 138th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2463 N 138th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 N 138th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2463 N 138th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2463 N 138th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2463 N 138th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 N 138th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2463 N 138th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2463 N 138th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2463 N 138th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
