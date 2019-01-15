2460 N 132ND Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate recently REMODELED, single level house with POOL (service included), lush green landscape, located in the highly desirable golf course community of Palm Valley. This home includes 2,364 sqft. of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, and a split floor plan. In the kitchen, you can find modern cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), pullout cabinet shelves, easy close cabinet hinges. Enjoy the convenience of a formal dining and living room, tile in all the right places, newer carpets, HIGH vaulted ceilings. Outside, enjoy your own personal resort with a shaded seating area surrounded by flowers, a pool, beautiful natural grass, citrus trees, and a large covered patio. This one is a MUST SEE and WILL NOT LAST!