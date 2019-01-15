All apartments in Goodyear
2460 N 132ND Avenue
2460 N 132ND Avenue

2460 North 132nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2460 North 132nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate recently REMODELED, single level house with POOL (service included), lush green landscape, located in the highly desirable golf course community of Palm Valley. This home includes 2,364 sqft. of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 Car Garage, and a split floor plan. In the kitchen, you can find modern cherry wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), pullout cabinet shelves, easy close cabinet hinges. Enjoy the convenience of a formal dining and living room, tile in all the right places, newer carpets, HIGH vaulted ceilings. Outside, enjoy your own personal resort with a shaded seating area surrounded by flowers, a pool, beautiful natural grass, citrus trees, and a large covered patio. This one is a MUST SEE and WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have any available units?
2460 N 132ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have?
Some of 2460 N 132ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 N 132ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2460 N 132ND Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 N 132ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2460 N 132ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2460 N 132ND Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 N 132ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2460 N 132ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2460 N 132ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 N 132ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2460 N 132ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2460 N 132ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
