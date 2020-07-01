All apartments in Goodyear
2451 North 149th Lane
Last updated January 28 2020 at 12:20 PM

2451 North 149th Lane

2451 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2451 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
**Move In Special- Tenant Set Up/Monthly Admin Fees Waived!** Brand New, Never Lived In 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Rio Paseo Rental Opportunity with Community Pool/Spa! Perfect Goodyear Location Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the I-10 Freeway and Beyond! Property Features Sleek, Modern Feel with Gorgeous Finishes Throughout.... And Its All Brand New!!! Open Kitchen with White Cabinetry, White Quartz Counters and Stainless Appliances. Dining Area, Spacious Living Room with Patio Exit, Convenient Half Bath Downstairs, Full Hall Bath Upstairs, Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included, Master Suite with Double Sinks, Huge Walk-In Shower, Closet Space Galore and the list goes on!!! Two Car Garage with Direct Entry to Interior, Tank-Less Water Heater, Private Yard and more! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. Small Dog Considered- $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2451 North 149th Lane have any available units?
2451 North 149th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2451 North 149th Lane have?
Some of 2451 North 149th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2451 North 149th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2451 North 149th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 North 149th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2451 North 149th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2451 North 149th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2451 North 149th Lane offers parking.
Does 2451 North 149th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2451 North 149th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 North 149th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2451 North 149th Lane has a pool.
Does 2451 North 149th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2451 North 149th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 North 149th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 North 149th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 North 149th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 North 149th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

