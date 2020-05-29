2423 N. 149th Lane

Amenities

Available 10/22/19 BRAND NEW Home - Excellent Goodyear Location - Property Id: 167429



Here's your chance to be the first to live in this gorgeous BRAND NEW single family home. This home is conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 freeway, restaurants and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear.



Features:

- 3 bed 2.5 bath

- Two story; 1850 square feet

- 10 foot spacious ceilings

- Great natural light throughout

- Overlooks community park

- Attached 2 car garage w/ storage

- Beautiful kitchen w/ pantry, large island & quartz countertops

- Mud room/office nook entryway

- Large master bed & bath w/ multiple closets

- Laundry room w/ storage

- Tankless hot water heater

- Central air & heating with zone control

- New GE stainless steel appliances

- New GE front loader washer & dryer

- Community pool

- Community park, kids playground & basketball court

- Private covered patio



Sorry No Pets & No Smoking

Monthly Rent - $1850+ 2.5% Goodyear Rental Tax

Security Deposit - $1850

Application Fee - $45 (non-refundable)

12 Month Lease

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167429p

