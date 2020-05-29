All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

2423 N. 149th Lane

2423 North 149th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2423 North 149th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 10/22/19 BRAND NEW Home - Excellent Goodyear Location - Property Id: 167429

Here's your chance to be the first to live in this gorgeous BRAND NEW single family home. This home is conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 freeway, restaurants and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear.

Features:
- 3 bed 2.5 bath
- Two story; 1850 square feet
- 10 foot spacious ceilings
- Great natural light throughout
- Overlooks community park
- Attached 2 car garage w/ storage
- Beautiful kitchen w/ pantry, large island & quartz countertops
- Mud room/office nook entryway
- Large master bed & bath w/ multiple closets
- Laundry room w/ storage
- Tankless hot water heater
- Central air & heating with zone control
- New GE stainless steel appliances
- New GE front loader washer & dryer
- Community pool
- Community park, kids playground & basketball court
- Private covered patio

Sorry No Pets & No Smoking
Monthly Rent - $1850+ 2.5% Goodyear Rental Tax
Security Deposit - $1850
Application Fee - $45 (non-refundable)
12 Month Lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167429p
Property Id 167429

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2423 N. 149th Lane have any available units?
2423 N. 149th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2423 N. 149th Lane have?
Some of 2423 N. 149th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2423 N. 149th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2423 N. 149th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2423 N. 149th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2423 N. 149th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2423 N. 149th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2423 N. 149th Lane offers parking.
Does 2423 N. 149th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2423 N. 149th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2423 N. 149th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2423 N. 149th Lane has a pool.
Does 2423 N. 149th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2423 N. 149th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2423 N. 149th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2423 N. 149th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2423 N. 149th Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2423 N. 149th Lane has units with air conditioning.

