2423 N. 149th Lane

Amenities
Available 10/22/19 BRAND NEW Home - Excellent Goodyear Location - Property Id: 167429
Here's your chance to be the first to live in this gorgeous BRAND NEW single family home. This home is conveniently located 1 mile from the I-10 freeway, restaurants and many popular shopping locations in Goodyear.
Features:
- 3 bed 2.5 bath
- Two story; 1850 square feet
- 10 foot spacious ceilings
- Great natural light throughout
- Overlooks community park
- Attached 2 car garage w/ storage
- Beautiful kitchen w/ pantry, large island & quartz countertops
- Mud room/office nook entryway
- Large master bed & bath w/ multiple closets
- Laundry room w/ storage
- Tankless hot water heater
- Central air & heating with zone control
- New GE stainless steel appliances
- New GE front loader washer & dryer
- Community pool
- Community park, kids playground & basketball court
- Private covered patio
Sorry No Pets & No Smoking
Monthly Rent - $1850+ 2.5% Goodyear Rental Tax
Security Deposit - $1850
Application Fee - $45 (non-refundable)
12 Month Lease
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/167429p
