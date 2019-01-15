2237 N 135TH Drive

Amenities

Fantastic 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 bath home in a gated community on the golf course**Look out to the golf course from both the living room and the family room/kitchen areas of this well kept home**Multiple walk in closets, double sinks in both upstairs bathrooms, separate garden tub and large shower**Good size kitchen with an island and pantry with lots of cabinets**All appliances, ceiling fans , 2 car garage with openers, kitchen opens to the family room, community pool, children's pay areas, --- check out the photos to get a great feel for this wonderful rental**Large master, separate tub and shower, walk in closet, private toilet and double sinks make for a great master bedroom**Income requirements for this home are a minimum of $4800 a month**