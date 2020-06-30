All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
21 North 151st Avenue
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

21 North 151st Avenue

21 North 151st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21 North 151st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Welcome to Centerra! This move-in ready home offers 3 bedrooms plus open den, 2 bathrooms, large back yard, spacious bedrooms and open floor plan in the main living areas and kitchen. This home is partially furnished and offers washer and dryer. $45 app fee for each adult 18+ $100 Non Ref Re-key Fee $250 Pet Deposit (pets to be approved by lessor) 2.5% Goodyear Rental Tax 1 year minimum lease required Agents, please see private remarks

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/goodyear-az?lid=12747903

(RLNE5292198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 North 151st Avenue have any available units?
21 North 151st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 21 North 151st Avenue have?
Some of 21 North 151st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 North 151st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21 North 151st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 North 151st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 North 151st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21 North 151st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21 North 151st Avenue offers parking.
Does 21 North 151st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 North 151st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 North 151st Avenue have a pool?
No, 21 North 151st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21 North 151st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21 North 151st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21 North 151st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 North 151st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 North 151st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21 North 151st Avenue has units with air conditioning.

