All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 1974 S 172ND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1974 S 172ND Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

1974 S 172ND Avenue

1974 South 172nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1974 South 172nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Rental - 3 bedroom + Den/Office, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home has gorgeous dark wood laminate flooring, a den or office, kitchen island, kitchen appliances, plant shelf in living room, split bedroom plan, and is across the street from a park. Home offers vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, washer / dryer included, raised 6 panel doors & much more. The large master has a walk in closet and private bath with garden tub. The den/office could be a 4th bedroom if needed. The open kitchen offers a breakfast nook and has lots of cabinet space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have any available units?
1974 S 172ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have?
Some of 1974 S 172ND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 S 172ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1974 S 172ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 S 172ND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1974 S 172ND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1974 S 172ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 S 172ND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1974 S 172ND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1974 S 172ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 S 172ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 S 172ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1974 S 172ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoodyear 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goodyear Apartments with BalconiesGoodyear Apartments with Pools
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZSan Tan Valley, AZBuckeye, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College