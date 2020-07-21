1974 S 172ND Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Rental - 3 bedroom + Den/Office, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home has gorgeous dark wood laminate flooring, a den or office, kitchen island, kitchen appliances, plant shelf in living room, split bedroom plan, and is across the street from a park. Home offers vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, washer / dryer included, raised 6 panel doors & much more. The large master has a walk in closet and private bath with garden tub. The den/office could be a 4th bedroom if needed. The open kitchen offers a breakfast nook and has lots of cabinet space!