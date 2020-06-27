18553 W Chuckwalla Canyon Rd

Amenities

Brand new home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch! - Rare opportunity to lease a brand new 3 bedroom 2 bath (2 car garage) home that has never been lived in before! Gorgeous kitchen features beautiful quartz counters, SS refrigerator, pendant lighting, and an upgraded gas range! Expansive tiled living area, XL "rain" shower in master suite with beautiful fixtures and double vanity. Upgraded washer and dryer included, as well as FREE WIFI! Incredible amenities in Estrella! Pools, gyms, golf course, and lakes, hiking trails, and cafe's!! Owner will use attached casita less than 30 days per year, priced below fair market value accordingly. Email me for those details. $1950 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%, $10 mthly admin fee. $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. Inquire online!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5389702)