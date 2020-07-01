18480 W COLLEGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground bbq/grill

Beautiful & Clean rental home, lightly lived in prior to becoming a rental. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms with a Den off the great room. Split Floorplan makes for very functional living. Large kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinets space, walk-in pantry, eat in nook. Panorama Slider door to backyard, so much natural light in home. Shutter Window treatments. Large easy to maintain backyard with garden area and citrus treats. Located in a prime location in Goodyear, Arizona, Sedella is a master planned community with a Park, BBQ Grills, Picnic Tables, Playground, Ramadas + more. Known for their energy-efficient features