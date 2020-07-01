All apartments in Goodyear
18480 W COLLEGE Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:20 PM

18480 W COLLEGE Drive

18480 W College Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18480 W College Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
Beautiful & Clean rental home, lightly lived in prior to becoming a rental. Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms with a Den off the great room. Split Floorplan makes for very functional living. Large kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinets space, walk-in pantry, eat in nook. Panorama Slider door to backyard, so much natural light in home. Shutter Window treatments. Large easy to maintain backyard with garden area and citrus treats. Located in a prime location in Goodyear, Arizona, Sedella is a master planned community with a Park, BBQ Grills, Picnic Tables, Playground, Ramadas + more. Known for their energy-efficient features

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have any available units?
18480 W COLLEGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have?
Some of 18480 W COLLEGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18480 W COLLEGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18480 W COLLEGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18480 W COLLEGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive offers parking.
Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have a pool?
No, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18480 W COLLEGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18480 W COLLEGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

