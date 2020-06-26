All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 24 2019 at 8:09 PM

18471 W Verdin Rd

18471 West Verdin Road · No Longer Available
Location

18471 West Verdin Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single story Ashton Wood 3 bed 2 bath with mountain views from your oasis backyard! Located in Estrella Pkwy and Elliott! Recently painted exterior invites you from the car with gorgeous front landscaping - spacious great room concept with diagonally laid tile - staggered maple cabinetry with granite countertops - recessed lighting - ceiling fans - black appliances - GAS stove - crisp white walls throughout - carpeted bedrooms - mature back landscaping with pavered back patio - fire sprinklers - 2 car epoxy garage - enjoy all what ESTRELLA has to offer!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18471 W Verdin Rd have any available units?
18471 W Verdin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18471 W Verdin Rd have?
Some of 18471 W Verdin Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18471 W Verdin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18471 W Verdin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18471 W Verdin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18471 W Verdin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18471 W Verdin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18471 W Verdin Rd offers parking.
Does 18471 W Verdin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18471 W Verdin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18471 W Verdin Rd have a pool?
No, 18471 W Verdin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18471 W Verdin Rd have accessible units?
No, 18471 W Verdin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18471 W Verdin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18471 W Verdin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18471 W Verdin Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18471 W Verdin Rd has units with air conditioning.
