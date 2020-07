Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

BRAND NEW home for LEASE! Bring your toys, RV parking is allowed! Huge open great room floor plan with a formal dining or office. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with gas cook top! Appliances included in this luxury home, refrigerator, washer and dryer for your convenience. Let's not forget the fabulous private front courtyard to relax in and enjoy the Arizona weather. Giant landscaped backyard and 3 car garage! Come see this one today!!