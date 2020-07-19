All apartments in Goodyear
18368 W Thunderhill Place
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

18368 W Thunderhill Place

18368 West Thunderhill Place · No Longer Available
Location

18368 West Thunderhill Place, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Like new home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This LIKE NEW (never leased before) home is part of the Estrella Mountain Ranch Community which gives access to two recreation centers (Starpointe & Presidio). Amenities are available to the tenant for just a one time $100 fee (except golf). This awesome home has 3 bedrooms, plus a den / office, and a gorgeous fully applianced kitchen. Washer and dryer are also included. The amenities include two state of the art gyms, indoor heated and outdoor pools with splash and water park, 18-hole golf-course with attached restaurant, 72 acres of lakes for boating, kayaking and fishing, and several restaurants. For more information on Estrella amenities, visit: https://www.estrella.com/community/ $1900 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5652534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

