18368 W Thunderhill Place

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Like new home in amenity rich Estrella Mountain Ranch! - This LIKE NEW (never leased before) home is part of the Estrella Mountain Ranch Community which gives access to two recreation centers (Starpointe & Presidio). Amenities are available to the tenant for just a one time $100 fee (except golf). This awesome home has 3 bedrooms, plus a den / office, and a gorgeous fully applianced kitchen. Washer and dryer are also included. The amenities include two state of the art gyms, indoor heated and outdoor pools with splash and water park, 18-hole golf-course with attached restaurant, 72 acres of lakes for boating, kayaking and fishing, and several restaurants. For more information on Estrella amenities, visit: https://www.estrella.com/community/ $1900 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee if the owner approves your one small dog, $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax of 2.5%



No Cats Allowed



