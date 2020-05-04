18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

What a perfect place to call home! Luxury living with gorgeous upgrades, a large landscaped view lot, where you can truly enjoy the outdoor Arizona lifestyle, and Solar panels to help keep your energy cost lower! Spacious split floor plan features open great room, fabulous master bedroom, with bedrooms 2 and 3 on a private wing, separated by Jack and Jill bath, large bonus room or den/office with beautiful wood floors and custom shutters, formal dining and eat in kitchen, plus large island breakfast bar. Three-car garage is equipped with storage cabinets and there is plenty of storage inside, as well. Estrella offers so many amenities that you can be a part of, such as two residence clubs, shopping center, dining, fitness centers, three pools plus much more.