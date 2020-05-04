All apartments in Goodyear
18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road

18271 West Desert Trumpet Road · No Longer Available
Location

18271 West Desert Trumpet Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
What a perfect place to call home! Luxury living with gorgeous upgrades, a large landscaped view lot, where you can truly enjoy the outdoor Arizona lifestyle, and Solar panels to help keep your energy cost lower! Spacious split floor plan features open great room, fabulous master bedroom, with bedrooms 2 and 3 on a private wing, separated by Jack and Jill bath, large bonus room or den/office with beautiful wood floors and custom shutters, formal dining and eat in kitchen, plus large island breakfast bar. Three-car garage is equipped with storage cabinets and there is plenty of storage inside, as well. Estrella offers so many amenities that you can be a part of, such as two residence clubs, shopping center, dining, fitness centers, three pools plus much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have any available units?
18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have?
Some of 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road currently offering any rent specials?
18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road pet-friendly?
No, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road offer parking?
Yes, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road offers parking.
Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have a pool?
Yes, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road has a pool.
Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have accessible units?
No, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18271 W DESERT TRUMPET Road does not have units with air conditioning.

