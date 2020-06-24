All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
18234 W MONTECITO Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18234 W MONTECITO Avenue

18234 West Montecito Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18234 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this amazing home in beautiful Goodyear. Save hundreds every month with the solar this home is ENERGY EFFICIENT 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a master split floor plan! This home is beyond upgraded with everything form stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tile floors, to a water softener system. 3 CAR tandem with RV gate! All appliances included!!! Apply today for this gorgeous home thats tucked away in the brand new development of Sedella. Stress free hour 24 approval process,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have any available units?
18234 W MONTECITO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have?
Some of 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18234 W MONTECITO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue offers parking.
Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have a pool?
No, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18234 W MONTECITO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
