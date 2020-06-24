18234 W MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out on this amazing home in beautiful Goodyear. Save hundreds every month with the solar this home is ENERGY EFFICIENT 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a master split floor plan! This home is beyond upgraded with everything form stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tile floors, to a water softener system. 3 CAR tandem with RV gate! All appliances included!!! Apply today for this gorgeous home thats tucked away in the brand new development of Sedella. Stress free hour 24 approval process,