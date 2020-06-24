18234 W MONTECITO Avenue

Amenities
Don't miss out on this amazing home in beautiful Goodyear. Save hundreds every month with the solar this home is ENERGY EFFICIENT 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, with a master split floor plan! This home is beyond upgraded with everything form stainless appliances, granite counter tops, tile floors, to a water softener system. 3 CAR tandem with RV gate! All appliances included!!! Apply today for this gorgeous home thats tucked away in the brand new development of Sedella. Stress free hour 24 approval process,