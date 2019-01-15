18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane

Amenities

Rental with 4 beds, pool and 3 car garage in Fairways at Estrella Mountain Ranch, Goodyear, AZ is ready for your stay! This home sleeps 10- 1 king and 4 queen beds. The master suite is split from the rest of the bedrooms and includes separate tub/shower, tv and walk- in closet. The kitchen is fully equipped with dish/utensils/glasses for 10, baking pans and offers gas cooking. The family room has a 50 inch TV with cable, Firestick and internet service plus ample seating including a queen hide-a-bed. Fenced, heated pool plus a table under the patio, gas grill and loungers for tanning. Community amenities are a bonus! AND utilities are included in the monthly rate.