Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane
Last updated May 16 2020 at 5:45 AM

18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane

18190 West Desert View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18190 West Desert View Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Rental with 4 beds, pool and 3 car garage in Fairways at Estrella Mountain Ranch, Goodyear, AZ is ready for your stay! This home sleeps 10- 1 king and 4 queen beds. The master suite is split from the rest of the bedrooms and includes separate tub/shower, tv and walk- in closet. The kitchen is fully equipped with dish/utensils/glasses for 10, baking pans and offers gas cooking. The family room has a 50 inch TV with cable, Firestick and internet service plus ample seating including a queen hide-a-bed. Fenced, heated pool plus a table under the patio, gas grill and loungers for tanning. Community amenities are a bonus! AND utilities are included in the monthly rate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have any available units?
18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have?
Some of 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane offers parking.
Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane has a pool.
Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have accessible units?
No, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18190 W DESERT VIEW Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
